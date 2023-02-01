Left Menu

Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza

But the rocket launch underlined the tensions between Israel and the Palestinians after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people outside a synagogue in Jerusalem and an Israeli raid in a West Bank refugee camp in which 10 Palestinians were killed. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged calm on both sides during a visit to the region on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed Washington's support for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:27 IST
Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza

The Israeli military said a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted on Wednesday, a day after the United States appealed to all sides to calm escalating violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Israel's ambulance service said one woman slipped and fell while running to a shelter but no damage was reported. There was no claim of responsibility from either Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip, or the smaller Iran-backed Islamic Jihad movement which fired rockets at Israel last week. But the rocket launch underlined the tensions between Israel and the Palestinians after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people outside a synagogue in Jerusalem and an Israeli raid in a West Bank refugee camp in which 10 Palestinians were killed.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged calm on both sides during a visit to the region on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed Washington's support for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict. In a tweet sent after the rocket launch, Israel's hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees prisons, said he would push ahead with plans to toughen conditions for Palestinian prisoners.

"The rocket fire from Gaza will not stop me from continuing efforts to cancel summer camp conditions for murderous terrorists," he said, adding that he had asked the security cabinet to convene. Israel has been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank since a spate of deadly attacks by Palestinians in Israel last year, leading to a bloody January for Palestinians in which 35 were people, militants and civilians, were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023