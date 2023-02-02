Left Menu

Delhi man kills father for refusing to give money for drugs, arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father here on Wednesday after the latter refused to give him money for buying drugs, police said. The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Shakurpur village, they said. Information was received about a quarrel in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place and police personnel reached the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 00:17 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father here on Wednesday after the latter refused to give him money for buying drugs, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Shakurpur village, they said.

Information was received about a quarrel in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place and police personnel reached the spot. They found Suresh injured there. He had suffered abrasions and was bleeding from one of his ears. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said during inquiry, it was revealed that the victim had a quarrel with his son, Ajay, over monetary issues. During the argument, Ajay assaulted his father as he refused to give him money for buying drugs, she said.

''A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Ajay has been arrested. Further investigation is underway,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

