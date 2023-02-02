Fierce fighting unabated in eastern Ukraine - deputy minister

Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are trying to gain ground near the strategic town of Lyman, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday.

Malyar, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said despite heavy losses the Russians were also pressing ahead with an offensive near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)