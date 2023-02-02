Tyre Nichols funeral draws civil rights leaders, U.S. vice president

cljFamily and friends of Tyre Nichols gathered in a Memphis church on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the Black 29-year-old father whose fatal encounter with police last month transformed him into the new face of the U.S. racial justice movement.

Speaking over a flower-bedecked casket at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, preachers recalled a young man who loved photography and skateboarding, and demanded justice for Nichols and an end to police violence against Black people. The relatives of other Black people killed by police in cities across the United States came to offer comfort to Nichols' family, including a woman from Texas whose son was killed by a Houston police officer, who sang before a black-clad gospel choir.

Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Memphis to attend the service. The Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights leader who has often spoken at the funerals of victims of police brutality, was due to eulogize Nichols. Nichols died on Jan. 10 in a hospital from injuries he sustained three days earlier when beaten by Memphis police who pulled him over while he was driving home, an incident that Ben Crump, an attorney for the family, has branded a "police lynching."

The Memphis Police Department subsequently fired five of the officers, who also are Black. Prosecutors charged them last week with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression. At least four of them had been disciplined in the past, including for using excessive force or failure to respond to complaints, according to personnel files released on Tuesday.

Two other officers implicated in the events leading to Nichols' death have been relieved of duty — effectively suspended — and are under investigation. Two paramedics and their on-scene supervisor were dismissed on Monday from the city fire department, while two Shelby County sheriff's deputies have been suspended. Police video of the confrontation released by the city on Friday showed officers dousing Nichols with pepper spray and pummeling him with punches, kicks and baton blows as he cried out for his mother. One officer was seen firing a Taser stun gun at Nichols when he attempted to flee.

The footage ends showing Nichols was left handcuffed, bloodied and slumped against the side of a police vehicle for nearly a quarter-hour before receiving medical attention. The chief of police, Cerelyn Davis, has called the conduct seen in the video "inhumane" and said investigators have not substantiated that Nichols was driving recklessly when he was pulled over, as arresting officers asserted at the time.

Civil rights advocates and lawyers for Nichols' family have condemned the beating as the latest case of a Black person brutalized by a racially biased law enforcement system that disproportionately targets people of color, even when officers involved are not white. Protests stemming from Nichols' death have been peaceful and relatively restrained in Memphis, a majority-Black city on the Mississippi River whose racial history was indelibly marked by the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during a visit.

Nichols, who grew up in Sacramento, California, and moved to Memphis early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, was remembered by friends and family as an affable, free-spirited guy who loved skateboarding and recently enrolled in a photography class. He had a 4-year-old son and took a daily supper break from his FedEx job to join his stepfather and co-worker for meals at his home.

Antonio Romanucci, another lawyer for his family, has said Nichols also was a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying it was a cause for which he gave his life, "and essentially what that makes him is a martyr."

