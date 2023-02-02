Left Menu

Fierce fighting unabated in eastern Ukraine, Russia taking heavy losses - Kyiv

Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are trying to gain ground near the strategic logistics hub of Lyman, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday. Malyar, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said despite heavy losses the Russians were also pressing ahead with an offensive near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 01:23 IST
Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are trying to gain ground near the strategic logistics hub of Lyman, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday.

Malyar, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said despite heavy losses the Russians were also pressing ahead with an offensive near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Russia has gained momentum on the battlefield, announcing advances north and south of Bakhmut, its main target for months. Locations of reported fighting clearly indicate incremental Russian advances.

Russian forces were driven out of Lyman last October. "Fierce fighting rages in the east. The enemy is trying to expand the area of its offensive in the Lyman sector. It is making powerful attempts to break through our defences," said Malyar, adding that Ukrainian forces were holding out against an opponent that had more troops and weapons.

"Despite heavy losses, the Russian invaders are also continuing their offensive in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka sectors," she said.

