North Korea says U.S. drills have pushed situation to 'extreme red-line' -KCNA

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that joint drills by the U.S. and its allies have pushed the situation to an "extreme red-line" and threaten to turn the peninsula into a "huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone."

The statement, carried by state news agency KCNA, said Pyongyang was not interested in dialogue as long as Washington pursues hostile policies.

