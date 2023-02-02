Russian rocket destroys apartment building in Kramatorsk, two dead - governor

A Russian rocket destroyed an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk late on Wednesday and at least two people were killed, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

"Rescuers, law enforcement and public utilities are working at the scene to go through the rubble of the destroyed building. It is likely that people are still underneath," he said. At least 44 people were killed last month when a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the eastern city of Dnipro.

