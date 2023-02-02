Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Peru's Congress fails to agree over holding early elections

Peru's Congress on Wednesday rejected a proposal to move elections forward to December 2023, despite nearly two months of protests that have left dozens dead following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo. Lawmakers will continue debating a different proposal to hold early elections, a key demand of the protesters. But Peru's Congress is deeply fragmented and reaching an agreement is tricky.

Russia advances in eastern Ukraine, strike on apartments kills civilians

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a senior defence official issued dire accounts of Russian forces shelling and advancing in Ukraine's eastern province of Donetsk, the main focal point of the 11-month-long war. Fierce fighting was unabated in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are trying to gain ground near the strategic logistics hub of Lyman, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday evening.

Brazil's Congress re-elects Senate, Lower House leaders

Brazil's Congress on Wednesday re-elected the leaders of both chambers, in a key win for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's legislative agenda. Senator Rodrigo Pacheco drew 49 votes out of the 41 he needed to defeat an ally of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, avoiding a dramatic setback for Lula.

El Salvador opens 40,000-person prison as arrests soar in gang crackdown

Authorities in El Salvador have opened one of Latin America's largest prisons, more than doubling the country's incarceration capacity, as a government crackdown on criminal gangs is causing the prison population to soar. The 40,000-capacity Terrorism Confinement Center was inaugurated on Tuesday to help relieve some of the overpopulation in the country's prison system.

Former Wagner commander: 'I am sorry for fighting in Ukraine'

A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologise for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of atrocities in the conflict to justice. Andrei Medvedev, who fled by crossing the Russian-Norwegian border on Jan. 13, says he witnessed the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners taken to Ukraine to fight for Wagner.

Ukraine security forces smash prostitution ring run by migration officials

Ukraine's SBU security service said on Wednesday it had broken up a prostitution ring run by immigration officials, part of a drive to crush corrupt practices and meet Western standards on eliminating graft. The SBU said the ring had been headed by officials of the Migration Department of the national police, normally responsible for safeguarding the interests of displaced people.

Canadian lawmakers back resettlement of 10,000 Uyghur Muslims

The Canadian parliament on Wednesday unanimously voted in favor of a non-binding proposal for the resettlement of 10,000 Uyghur Muslim refugees from China's Xinjiang region into Canada over two years. The House of Commons voted 322-0 for Liberal member of parliament Sameer Zuberi's bill, which also called on the government to recognize that Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims who have fled to third countries face "pressure and intimidation" by China to return.

Zelenskiy says situation on front in eastern Ukraine is getting tougher

The situation on the front lines in eastern Ukraine has become tougher as Russian forces step up an offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday in another gloomy military assessment from Kyiv. Russia has gained momentum on the battlefield, announcing advances north and south of the city of Bakhmut, its main target for months. Locations of reported fighting clearly indicate incremental Russian advances.

Russian rocket destroys Kramatorsk apartment building; 2 dead, governor says

A Russian rocket destroyed an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk late on Wednesday and at least two people were killed and seven injured, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. "Rescuers, law enforcement and public utilities are working at the scene to go through the rubble of the destroyed building. It is likely that people are still underneath," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

North Korea says U.S. drills have pushed situation to 'extreme red-line' -KCNA

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that joint drills by the United States and its allies have pushed the situation to an "extreme red-line" and threaten to turn the peninsula into a "huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone." The statement, carried by state news agency KCNA, said Pyongyang was not interested in dialogue as long as Washington pursues hostile policies.

