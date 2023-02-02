Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House Republicans pursue impeachment of Biden border official

A group of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday they would seek to impeach President Joe Biden's top border official, a sign of coming political battles over record numbers of illegal crossings under the Democratic president. Representative Andy Biggs, from the border state of Arizona, said he would file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom many Republicans blame for what they say are lax border policies.

Mourners call for end to police violence at Tyre Nichols funeral

The relatives of Black people killed by police in cities across the United States came to Tyre Nichols' funeral in a Memphis church on Wednesday to offer comfort to the family of the Black 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by officers last month. Speaking over a flower-bedecked casket at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, preachers recalled a young man who loved photography and skateboarding, and demanded justice for Nichols.

Explainer-Spilt milk? Why are the U.S. and Canada fighting over dairy?

The United States on Tuesday said it was seeking a second trade dispute settlement panel over Canada's dairy import quotas, accusing Canada of not meeting obligations to open its market to American producers. The move is the latest salvo in longstanding tensions between the trade partners over Canada's protected dairy industry. HOW DOES CANADA'S DAIRY SYSTEM WORK?

McCarthy: We can find 'common ground' with Biden over U.S. debt ceiling

President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held initial talks on Wednesday about raising U.S. government borrowing limits in a first test of how the two will work together, with both sides agreeing to talk more. The White House said after the meeting that Biden told McCarthy he was eager to work with Republicans "in good faith." McCarthy said the two men could find common ground. But, as expected, there was no sign of an immediate breakthrough.

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house

The U.S. Justice Department did not find documents with classified markings during a three-and-a-half hour search of President Joe Biden's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, on Wednesday but did take some materials for further review, Biden's attorney said. The morning search by FBI agents appeared to represent an expansion of the probe into Biden's handling of classified documents.

West Virginia clinic, doctor sue over state's new abortion ban

West Virginia's only abortion clinic and the clinic's primary doctor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging the near-total abortion ban passed by the state last year, saying it violates patients' constitutional rights. In their complaint in the Charleston, West Virginia federal court, Women's Health Center of West Virginia and the doctor, identified as John Doe, are asking the court for an immediate order blocking enforcement of the law while the case goes forward.

U.S. African American studies does not include material targeted by Florida governor

An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida's conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship. The College Board, a non-profit that administers Advanced Placement courses that help high school students gain college credits, said changes to its pilot version of the course, which was leaked last fall, were made weeks before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted its contents and forbade it being taught in his state.

Factbox-Four ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death were disciplined in past

Personnel files released Wednesday by the Memphis Police Department detail previous disciplinary cases involving four of the five former officers charged with murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month. Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin were each disciplined twice since 2019. Justin Smith and Desmond Mills were disciplined once during their careers, according to the files.

Tyre Nichols' death fuels push for Memphis police reforms

As soon as next week, the Memphis City Council will consider a raft of reforms aimed at curtailing police violence after the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers following a traffic stop. The measures call for more transparency around use-of-force data, increased access to body-camera video and greater power for a citizen review board, according to interviews with council members. City leaders also want to review police hiring.

Factbox-U.S. House Republicans' many proposals for spending cuts in debt-ceiling debate

Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives say any increase in the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling should be paired with spending cuts, but so far are not unified on any specific demands. Here are a few proposals Republicans had floated.

