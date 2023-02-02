Left Menu

Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera appointed to House Intelligence Committee

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2023 06:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 06:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera has been appointed as a member of a powerful US House committee handling intelligence-related matters.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is charged with providing oversight of the country's intelligence activities, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), National Security Agency (NSA), as well as the military intelligence programmes.

"I am honored to be appointed by Leader (Hakeem) Jeffries to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and national security of the United States," Bera said.

A six-time Congressman, Bera, 57, represents the sixth Congressional District of California.

"At a time of increased threats, both at home and abroad, I take seriously this new role and the responsibility entrusted to me to protect and defend American families," he said.

"With my decade of experience working on critical national security issues, I look forward to working with Committee members from both sides of the aisle to ensure our intelligence agencies are operating effectively to keep our nation safe," Bera said.

Bera also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

During the 117th Congress, Bera served as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation, where he spearheaded Congressional efforts to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific allies and partners to advance the US economic and security interests.

In the 117th Congress, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi served in the House Intelligence Committee. Now he has been made a Ranking Member of the House's China Committee.

