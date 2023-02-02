Israeli air strikes hit Gaza after rocket interception
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 06:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 06:31 IST
Israeli air strikes hit Gaza overnight on Thursday, witnesses reported, hours after the military said it intercepted a rocket fired from the strip.
The Israeli military said it struck Gaza as sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded again in Israeli areas around the strip.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement