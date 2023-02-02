Left Menu

Man shot dead following altercation at wedding in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:33 IST
Man shot dead following altercation at wedding in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A man was shot dead following a heated exchange of words at a wedding in Antwada village here, following which two people were arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to SHO of Khatauli Police Station Sanjiv Kumar, the deceased was identified as Satish (32).

The companions of the bridegroom had arrived at the wedding and were dancing to DJ music when a confrontation among some people led to the firing of gunshots leading to the death of the man, the police official said.

Two people have been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023