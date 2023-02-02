White House: We have no hostile intent toward North Korea
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:35 IST
The White House on Wednesday rejected North Korean accusations that joint military exercises in the region are a provocation and said the United States has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.
"We have made clear we have no hostile intent toward the DPRK (North Korea) and seek serious and sustained diplomacy to address the full range of issues of concern to both countries and the region," said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea sustains high defense spending with new budget
North Korea calls for normalising factories, economy after COVID 'upheaval'
North Korea sustains high defence spending with new budget
China's exports to North Korea more than tripled in 2022
US President Joe Biden nominates Julie Turner as special envoy for North Korea's human rights issues