Philippines says grants U.S. greater access to military bases
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 09:15 IST
The Philippines has granted the United States expanded access to its military bases, its defence ministry said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China's increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tensions over self-ruled Taiwan.
A statement from the Philippine defence ministry said Washington would be given to access to four more locations under an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) dating back to 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- Washington
- Philippines
- South China Sea
- Philippine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOCUS-China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push
China's pessimistic Gen Z poses challenge for Xi post-COVID
Biden, Kishida held 'very productive' talks on China export controls
China to strengthen diplomatic, economic ties with 140 partner nations through BRI push in 2023
In China, no easy way to get Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid