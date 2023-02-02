Delhi Police's Special Cell busts interstate illegal firearms syndicate, 2 held

Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted an interstate illegal firearms syndicate by arresting two key members, officials said on Thursday. The two were also part of Punjab's Devender Bambiha gang Five semi-automatic pistols with four live cartridges meant for supplying to the members of the Bambiha gang were also recovered from Gagandeep Singh (25) and Baljeet Singh (22), they said. Police said the recovered pistols were procured by Gagandeep Singh from a firearm manufacturer-cum-supplier of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh as per directions of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep and UAE-based handlers of the Bambiha gang.

According to the police, the Bambiha gang has a fierce rivalry with the gang of Lawerence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar that has led to the killing of many of their associates in gang wars in Punjab and other states.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said on Monday, information was received that Gagandeep Singh had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. According to information, Singh was on his way to Punjab via Delhi where he had to meet one of his contacts near a bus stand at Dwarka-Palam Road in the morning. Subsequently, a raiding party was constituted and a trap was laid near the bus stand. Gagandeep Singh, who was carrying a backpack bag was spotted near the said place and was nabbed, he said. Thereafter, a team with accused Gagandeep Singh was sent to Punjab to arrest other members of the gang following which his associate Baljeet Singh was arrested on Tuesday morning near the Phagwara bus stand, he added. ''When the duo were interrogated, it was revealed that there is growing trend in Punjab to acquire firearms. During last two-three years, these gangsters and criminals are frequently getting firearms from MP-based arms suppliers,'' a senior police officer said. Names of Arshdeep, Honey and Yadwinder Singh have frequently cropped up during the investigation of cases related to arms procuring from MP by the criminals of Punjab. ''These three persons transfer money directly from Canada and UAE in the bank accounts of arms suppliers of MP and ask their counterparts in India to collect the consignment of firearms and handover to gangsters in Punjab,'' he said. ''Gagandeep is associated with a WhatsApp group in name of Vicky Gonder. It was also noted that Gonder with the then Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh, who had conspired and executed infamous Nabha Jail break in 2016,'' the DCP said. Their associates fully armed with sophisticated weapons had attacked and fired indiscriminately at jail security staff, robbed their weapons and got released their six associates including Gonder, KLF operatives Harvinder and Kashmira Singh from jail and escaped, he added. Gonder was later killed in an exchange of fire with police. Gagandeep treats Gonder as his ideal, he said. Accused are being interrogated to identify other members of the gang, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)