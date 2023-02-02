CDS Chauhan visits Kashmir

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday visited forward areas and hinterland formations in Kashmir where he was briefed about the security situation.

''CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visits #Kashmir. Accompanied by #ArmyCdrNC & #ChinarCorps Cdr, he visited forward area & hinterland formations. Briefed on prevalent security situation, Op preparedness & soldier-citizen connect,'' Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

Gen Chauhan ''commended #ChinarWarriors for their professionalism,'' it added.

