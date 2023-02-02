Left Menu

Soccer-Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:00 IST
Soccer-Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all criminal charges against him dropped, police and prosecutors said on Thursday.

Greenwood, who was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him surfaced on social media, was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault last October. "A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement naming Greenwood.

