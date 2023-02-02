Left Menu

Maha: Two African nationals held with mephedrone worth Rs 11 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has arrested two African nationals and recovered mephedrone or MD worth Rs 11 lakh from them, an official said on Thursday.A patrolling team of the ANCs Bandra unit on Wednesday night spotted the duo near Sahar village in Andheri east and found their behaviour suspicious, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:03 IST
Maha: Two African nationals held with mephedrone worth Rs 11 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has arrested two African nationals and recovered mephedrone or MD worth Rs 11 lakh from them, an official said on Thursday.

A patrolling team of the ANC's Bandra unit on Wednesday night spotted the duo near Sahar village in Andheri east and found their behaviour suspicious, he said. The two were carrying 55 grams of the recreational drug, he said, adding that the African nationals used to sell narcotic substances near schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs. In the past week, the ANC team has also arrested a 35-year-old woman with 410 grams of ganja (cannabis) from Agripada in south Mumbai and two women with 865 grams of ganja from Andheri east, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023