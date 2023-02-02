Left Menu

9 held in Netherlands, Belgium over German ATM explosions

Nine men suspected of involvement in blowing up dozens of cash machines in Germany and stealing some 5.2 million euros nearly USD 5.7 million have been arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium, German authorities said Thursday.The arrests were made during raids on 16 properties in the two neighbouring countries on Monday, prosecutors and police in the southern German states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg said.The suspects are aged between 25 and 41 and are Dutch, Moroccan, Afghan, Turkish and Romanian nationals resident in the Netherlands or Belgium, authorities said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:26 IST
9 held in Netherlands, Belgium over German ATM explosions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Nine men suspected of involvement in blowing up dozens of cash machines in Germany and stealing some 5.2 million euros (nearly USD 5.7 million) have been arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium, German authorities said Thursday.

The arrests were made during raids on 16 properties in the two neighbouring countries on Monday, prosecutors and police in the southern German states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg said.

The suspects are aged between 25 and 41 and are Dutch, Moroccan, Afghan, Turkish and Romanian nationals resident in the Netherlands or Belgium, authorities said. German prosecutors are seeking their extradition. Investigators are still looking for another three suspected accomplices.

The 52 explosions at cash machines in Germany, all but one of them in the two southern states, started in November 2021 and continued until January 19. They took place mostly deep in the night. The perpetrators caused damage estimated at more than 6.7 million euros, more than the total value of the cash they stole by blowing up the machines that contained it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023