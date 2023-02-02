Left Menu

Norway police ban Koran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy

(Recasts) ANKARA/OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian police on Thursday banned a planned anti-Islam protest including the burning of a copy of the Koran this week for security reasons, hours after the Turkish foreign ministry summoned Norway's ambassador to complain.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:49 IST
Norway police ban Koran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy

(Recasts) ANKARA/OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) -

Norwegian police on Thursday banned a planned anti-Islam protest including the burning of a copy of the Koran this week for security reasons, hours after the Turkish foreign ministry summoned Norway's ambassador to complain. A group of protesters planned to burn a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Oslo on Friday, police said, echoing similar demonstrations last month in Sweden and Denmark.

"Burning the Koran remains a legal way to express political views in Norway. But this event cannot be carried out for security reasons," Oslo police said in a statement, citing intelligence it had received. Earlier on Thursday, Ankara strongly condemned the anti-Islam group's plans, which it said were a "provocative act", a source from the Turkish foreign ministry said, adding that the ministry had asked for the demonstration to be called off.

Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Turkey had raised the planned demonstration in a meeting. "Our ambassador referred to the constitutional right to freedom of expression in Norway, and added that the Norwegian government neither supports nor is involved with the planned demonstration," said a ministry spokesperson.

The police can only ban a demonstration if there is a danger to the public. A protest including the burning a copy of Koran last month near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by an anti-immigrant Danish-Swedish politician from the far-right fringe drew strong condemnation from Ankara.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey and have since sought to win its support. Sweden said on Thursday it would

tighten laws covering membership of terrorist organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023