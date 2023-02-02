China hopes Japan can stop 'right-wing forces' from provoking disputes in East China Sea- foreign minister
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:55 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa by phone on Thursday that Beijing hopes Japan can stop "right-wing forces" from provoking disputes over contested islands in the East China Sea, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
Disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been a sticking point in bilateral relations. China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senkaku
- Beijing
- Hayashi Yoshimasa
- China
- East China Sea
- Chinese
- Japanese
- Qin Gang
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least 8 killed in Tibet avalanche, Chinese govt sends team to help search for survivors
Kansas researcher avoids prison in blow to Trump-era China-related probe
Australia says it's 'troubled' by delays in writer's espionage trial verdict in China
China's AI-warfare plan for Taiwan
China threatening Sri Lanka to block potential visit by the Dalai Lama: Reports