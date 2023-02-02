Left Menu

Only NGEs being allowed to use ISRO facilities and technical support: Dr Jitendra Singh

Updated: 02-02-2023 21:09 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, Government has not allowed external agencies to use ISRO facilities, and only Non-Government Indian entities (NGEs) are being allowed to use ISRO facilities and the technical support, as applicable, through IN-SPACe.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, recent facilities used by NGEs include the Sounding Rocket Launch Complex at SHAR by M/s. Skyroot for its mission PRARAMBH and the Vertical Test Facility at Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), Thiruvananthapuram by M/s. Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd. for hot testing of its engine – Agnilet.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Government envisages enhanced participation of private sector in conducting of end-to-end activities in the space sector. Participation of private sector including academic institutions, start-ups and industries in end-to-end space activities is expected to expand the national space economy, generate more employment opportunities and create a thriving space ecosystem and result in increased Indian share in the global space economy in long term.

(With Inputs from PIB)

