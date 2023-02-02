Over 650 posts in MP district courts vacant: SC told

More than 650 posts are lying vacant in the district courts of Madhya Pradesh and 1,541 courtrooms are available in the state against the 2,021 sanctioned posts of judicial officers, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, assisting the apex court as one of the four ''amici curiae'' (friends of the court) in a matter relating to infrastructure and filing up of vacancies in the district courts across the country, has filed his sixth report in the court, which throws light on the status of vacancies and infrastructure in the district courts of six states and two Union territories.

The report, filed before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, gave the details of the vacancies and infrastructure in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and the Union territories of Puducherry and Chandigarh.

It said according to the reports received from the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 16 and January 30, the number of sanctioned posts in the district judiciary is 2,021, while the number of existing vacancies is 671.

The report by the amicus curiae, who is being assisted by advocate Sneha Kalita in the matter, said the number of courtrooms available in Madhya Pradesh is 1,541 while that of residential units available is 1,284.

''As per the reports received from the high court on January 16, 2023 and January 30, 2023, the position as regards vacancy and infrastructure may be summarised thus: (a) No. of sanctioned posts: 2,021; (b) No. of existing vacancy: 671; (c) No. of court halls available: 1,541; (d) No. of residential units available: 1,284,'' the report said regarding the state of Madhya Pradesh.

It said in Madhya Pradesh, 65 posts in the district judge promotion cadre advertised on October 1, 2022 can be filled only after September 2023 as the ACRs (annual confidential reports) of 2022 would be ready by then.

It said according to a report received from the Orissa High Court on January 30, the number of sanctioned posts in the state is 1,001, of which 107 judicial officers are not holding courts. Thus, the effective strength of judicial officers holding courts in the state is 894.

The report said the number of existing vacancies in Odisha is 174 while the numbers of courtrooms and residential units available in the state are 812 and 706 respectively.

The report said the high court has also underlined the requirement of 123 additional courtrooms in Odisha.

Regarding Bihar, Hansaria said according to the reports received from the Patna High Court on January 30, the number of sanctioned posts in the state is 2,016 while that of the existing vacancies is 449.

The report said the number of courtrooms available in Bihar is 1,505 while 90 are under construction.

It said the number of residential units available in Bihar is 1,197 while 60 are under construction.

The report said in Tamil Nadu, the number of sanctioned posts in the district judiciary is 1,340 and that of the existing vacancies is 272.

Regarding the judicial infrastructure in the southern state, it said the number of courtrooms available is 1,212 while the number of residential units available is 1,340, of which 594 are private rented buildings.

The report said the number of sanctioned posts in Punjab is 797 and that of the existing vacancies is 209.

It said the number of courtrooms available in Punjab is 601, including 32 temporary ones, and residential units are available for all the officers.

For Haryana, the report said the number of sanctioned posts is 778 and that of the existing vacancies is 308.

It said the number of courtrooms and residential units available in Haryana is sufficient for the current working strength.

''Union Territory of Chandigarh does not have its own cadre and judicial officers from Punjab and Haryana are posted on deputation. Thus, there is no separate recruitment process. Sufficient courtrooms are available for all the judicial officers,'' the report said.

Regarding Puducherry, the report said in the district judge cadre direct recruitment, a draft advertisement was forwarded by the high court to the Union Territory administration on June 7, 2022 for filling up one vacancy.

''A reminder has also been sent by the high court on December 19, 2022. However, reply from the government is awaited and vacancy for the year 2022 has not been notified,'' it said.

''As regards infrastructure, the high court stated that the criminal blocks are functioning in a common utility block and a separate criminal block is required. A proposal for transfer of land is pending with the Government of Puducherry and the Law Department, in their latest communication, has stated that it is not possible to proceed further,'' the report said.

The apex court, which heard the matter relating to Odisha on Thursday, said it would deal with the issues concerning the other states on February 7.

In 2018, a bench headed by the then chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had taken suo motu cognisance of more than 5,000 judicial officers' posts lying vacant in district courts and sought the responses of all the high courts and states.

