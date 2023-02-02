SAMP/T anti-missile system operational in Ukraine within 7-8 weeks, Italy says

An Italo-French SAMP/T air defence system will be up and running in Ukraine within the next two months, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday. "I believe it will be operational within seven to eight weeks," Antonio Tajani, who is also deputy prime minister, told a TV show in remarks confirmed by his spokesman.

The system can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 at once. It is the only European-made system that can intercept ballistic missiles. Kyiv has asked its Western allies for more air defence systems and specifically requested the SAMP/T, known as Mamba, in November.

