Delhi excise 'scam': Court takes cognisance of ED’s supplementary charge sheet

A court here on Thursday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against five individuals and seven companies in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued production warrants against the accused persons -- Vijay Nair, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Benoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora -- for February 23, noting that they are currently in judicial custody.

He also directed the representatives of the accused companies -- Trident Chemphar Ltd, Sri Avantika Contractors (I) Pvt Ltd, Organomix Ecosystems Pvt Ltd, Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd, KSJM Spirits LLP, Buddy Retail (TI) Pvt Ltd and Popular Spirits Pvt Ltd – to appear before the court on the next date.

''This court is of the considered opinion that there are sufficient grounds and material to proceed further in the matter against all the twelve accused being prosecuted through this supplementary complaint as they all, either directly or indirectly, are found to have attempted to or indulged in or knowingly assisted or have been a party to or actually involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the above scheduled offences case, including its concealment, possession, acquisition, use and projection or claiming it to be untainted properties," the judge said.

He noted that the ED case was based on a CBI FIR, and Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia, and 14 other persons/entities were specifically named as accused in that FIR, which included some other public servants of the Excise Department of GNCTD. It was alleged that they all, along with some other unidentified and unnamed persons/entities, were part of a criminal conspiracy hatched during the period while the above excise policy was still at formulation stage and in furtherance of illegal objects of the said conspiracy, some loopholes were intentionally left or created in the policy.

The loopholes were meant to be exploited later on to achieve the said illegal objects of the conspiracy and to favour some licensees and conspirators in the post bid period, the CBI alleged.

The ED, however, has not named Sisodia as accused in the charge sheet, and told the judge that further investigation is going on in the mater.

The CBI had alleged that huge kickbacks through hawala channels were paid by few persons in liquor business from South India to some public servants of the ruling AAP and that of Excise Department of the GNCTD to achieve the objectives of monopoly and cartelization between three components of the said policy, i.e. liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, by violating provisions and breaking spirit of the said policy.

The kickbacks were to be returned to the above persons from South out of profit margins of the wholesalers through credit notes issued by the wholesalers to the retail vends owned or controlled by such persons from South or by other means, it noted. It was alleged that profit margin of the wholesalers was kept high at 12 per cent to ensure payment of around 6 per cent portion thereof to achieve the above illegal objective and even records and books of accounts of the licensees were falsified for the said purpose, the court noted. It has been alleged in the main prosecution complaint filed earlier by the ED that investigation conducted in the present case has so far revealed that A-1 (accused one) Sameer Mahandru was one of the kingpins and major beneficiaries of the above criminal conspiracy and he was actively involved not only in payment of the above kickbacks, but also in formation of the above cartel and monopoly against spirit of the said policy.

It was also alleged that during the course of investigation, it was revealed that huge kickbacks of around Rs 100 crore were paid to the politicians or other public servants of the ruling party and government and some of these kickbacks are found to have been paid back or recouped to the South liquor lobby out of profit margins of wholesalers through different modes, including bank transfers and credit notes. It has further been alleged specifically that Mahandru is the de-facto or beneficial owner or controller of the other four companies/entities made as accused in the main complaint.

In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, A-4 (Indo Spirits) was able to secure a wholesale liquor licence (L-1) of Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd (an accused in the supplementary complaint) and another company being beneficially owned or controlled by Mahandru, i.e. Khao Gali Restaurants Pvt Ltd, was able to secure two retail zone licensees (L-7Z), despite the fact that Mahandru was also related to liquor manufacturing business in the name and style of Indo Spirits Beverages Pvt Ltd. It had further been specifically alleged that as a result of the cartelization and monopoly achieved in furtherance of the above criminal conspiracy, a total loss of Rs 2,873 crore (approx) has been caused to the exchequer of GNCTD.

It was also alleged that Mahandru and the companies/entities connected with or related to him, which are also accused in the case, are found to have been involved in generation of proceeds of crime amounting to around Rs 295.45 crore and sufficient evidence, oral as well as documentary, had been collected during the course of investigation to substantiate the above allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)