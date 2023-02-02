Left Menu

Uttarakhand: STF to appeal in high court against bail to paper leak accused

The Special Task Force will soon file an appeal in the High Court against the bail granted by a lower court to the main accused in the paper leak of recruitment examination held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.The chief minister has issued directions to take stern action against those involved in the recruitment scam.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:45 IST
Uttarakhand: STF to appeal in high court against bail to paper leak accused
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force will soon file an appeal in the High Court against the bail granted by a lower court to the main accused in the paper leak of recruitment examination held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

''The chief minister has issued directions to take stern action against those involved in the recruitment scam. The STF will soon file an appeal in Uttarakhand High Court against bail granted by the lower court to the main accused Hakam Singh and Sanjiv Chauhan,'' ADG, law and order, V Murugesan said.

The lower court's order granting them bail will be studied when it is made available to the STF after which an appeal will be filed in the high court, Murugesan, who is also the spokesperson of the state police, said.

Singh and Chauhan got bail in the case from the district and sessions court here on January 30. However, they are still in jail as their bail in other cases was rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023