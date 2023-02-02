2 held for firing at men in Southeast Delhi

Two persons were arrested for allegedly firing at two men in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area after an encounter with the police, police said on Thursday. Two head constables were also injured while nabbing the accused. The accused have been identified as Saif Ali (23) and Aman (22), both residents of Hazrat Nizamuddin, they said. On Wednesday around 1.45 pm, a firing took place at Hospital Road in Bhogal wherein two persons suffered gunshot injuries, a senior police officer said. Police received a tip-off, zeroed in on the location of accused persons in Nangli Vihar in Najafgarh and laid a trap. The accused persons tried to escape from the spot on a motorcycle but the team chased them for about two kilometres and intercepted them at the Najafgarh-Dwarka drain road, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. Head constables Sachin and Amit were trying to overpower them when Aman tried to fire at them, but his pistol got stuck, police said.

The accused also tried to hit them with their motorcycle. Sachin and Amit have suffered injuries and have been medically examined at RTR Hospital, Jafarpur, Yadav said. The accused disclosed that one of the victims, Nikhil, who is currently on bail in a murder case, had beaten their friend Ashu and made a video harassing him. He had also beaten Saif Ali. Therefore, to take revenge and to prove their supremacy in the area, the accused persons fired at him, Yadav said. Two automatic pistols, 17 live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, police added.

