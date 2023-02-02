Kerala HC directs govt to release properties of those who have no connection with PFI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to release the erroneously attached properties of certain persons as part of recovery proceedings initiated against Popular Front of India (PFI) workers in connection with the damage to public property, in violence, during a hartal called by the banned outfit last September.

''The 2nd respondent, Additional Secretary shall forthwith ensure that the properties of those persons who have no connection with the additional 13th respondent Organisation, which have been erroneously attached by the Revenue Recovery authorities of the State Government, are released by lifting the attachment on the said properties,'' the court said.

A division bench comprising justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias C P said the lifting of the attachment shall be evidenced by appropriate orders issued in that regard which are communicated to the persons concerned.

On January 23, the state government had informed the high court that it has attached the properties of 248 banned Popular Front of India (PFI) workers as part of recovery proceedings and there were disputes with regard to the attachment in Malappuram district and action will be taken to correct the same.

''The Revenue authorities have informed that there were some disputes in respect of properties attached, especially in Malappuram district. They have contended that they are not office bearers or do not have any relation with the Popular Front of India. Genuineness of these objections are being examined and necessary action will be taken in accordance with law,'' the government had said.

The PFI leaders are accused in the case related to the hartal called by the organisation against the nation-wide raids on PFI offices and arrest of its leaders following its ban.

The state police have registered a total of 361 cases and arrested 2,674 people.

Earlier, the High Court had asked the banned PFI and its ex-state general secretary Abdul Sathar to deposit Rs 5.2 crore with the Home Department towards damages estimated by the KSRTC and the state government in connection with the hartal-related violence, saying they must be held accountable for it.

Sathar, when he was the state general secretary of the outfit, had called for the hartal against the nation-wide raids and arrest of its leaders, and then allegedly absconded.

Hours after the PFI was banned, he had issued a statement saying the outfit had been disbanded in the wake of the Home Ministry's decision and subsequently, he was arrested.

