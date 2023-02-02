Left Menu

Girl sexually assaulted by friend, police register case

A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her friend in Delhis Anand Vihar area, police said on Thursday.A senior police officer said during enquiry, it was revealed that on January 9, the went to Anand Vihar metro station around midnight along with her friend who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:52 IST
Girl sexually assaulted by friend, police register case
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her friend in Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said during enquiry, it was revealed that on January 9, the went to Anand Vihar metro station around midnight along with her friend who allegedly sexually assaulted her. ''The girl also revealed later that she was also sexually assaulted earlier at Mohan Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. ''The girl was staying at shelter home in Kalkaji here where she got ill and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital where doctor, after examination, found that she had been sexually assaulted,'' the officer said.

The girl was produced before a Child Welfare Committee and a case was registered on Thursday under sections 376D (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) and other relevant sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023