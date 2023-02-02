Girl sexually assaulted by friend, police register case

A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her friend in Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said during enquiry, it was revealed that on January 9, the went to Anand Vihar metro station around midnight along with her friend who allegedly sexually assaulted her. ''The girl also revealed later that she was also sexually assaulted earlier at Mohan Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. ''The girl was staying at shelter home in Kalkaji here where she got ill and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital where doctor, after examination, found that she had been sexually assaulted,'' the officer said.

The girl was produced before a Child Welfare Committee and a case was registered on Thursday under sections 376D (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) and other relevant sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, police said.

