State land retrieved from widow of ex-Union minister:Officials

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 11,000 square feet of encroached state land was retrieved from the widow of former union minister Mohammad Maqbool Dar in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

''In an anti-encroachment drive, Revenue department has retrieved two kanals (10,880 square feet) of state land from the occupation of Ms Mahtaba, widow of former Union Minister of State for Home Mohammad Maqbool Dar at village Nowgam in Shangus area of the district,'' the officials said.

Dar was MoS Home in the government led by then Prime Minister H D Devegowda in 1996. He died in 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

