U.S. transfers Pakistani Guantanamo Bay detainee

Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen who disclosed how he was tortured by the Central Intelligence Agency after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, has been transferred from Guantanamo Bay prison to Belize, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had notified lawmakers about his intent to transfer Khan last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)