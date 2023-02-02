Woman, son killed as car hits scooter in Odisha's Berhampur

A 55-year-old woman and her son died when their scooter was hit by a car in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened near the gate of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sitamma Patra and her son Rama Chandra Patra, 36.

Rama Chandra was a private tutor who lived in Nigama Nagar in the Ankuli area with his family, police said.

They met with the accident when they were returning home from the hospital after attending to a relative who was undergoing treatment.

While Ram Chandra died on the spot, his mother succumbed during treatment, police said.

The car was seized and its driver detained, they said.

