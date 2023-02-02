Left Menu

Sebi bans FFSPL, its directors from securities markets for 3 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:59 IST
Sebi bans FFSPL, its directors from securities markets for 3 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi on Thursday barred Finassure Financial Services Pvt Ltd (FFSPL) and its directors from the securities market for up to three years for providing unauthorised investment advisory services.

The directors of FFSPL are Amit Sharma and Saket Sharma.

In addition, they have been asked to refund Rs 61.39 lakh collected from their clients as fees in respect of their unregistered investment advisory services ''jointly and severally''.

In its order, Sebi found that noticees (FFSPL, Amit and Saket) were providing investment advisory services without obtaining a registration certificate from the regulator, which was in violation of the provisions of Investment Advisers (IA) rules.

The order revealed that Rs 61.39 lakh were credited in the accounts of FFSPL between February 2014-2017.

''I find that FFSPL through its website was carrying out investment advisory activities without having a valid certificate of registration from Sebi. Therefore, FFSPL has violated the IA regulations,'' Sebi's whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia said in the order.

Amit had controlled the affairs of the firm and was the main beneficiary of the funds received from the clients. ''Accordingly, I find that Amit has violated the provisions of IA norms,'' Bhatia said.

According to Sebi, Saket being a director of the firm had facilitated in carrying out investment advisory activities.

However, the regulator did not find that Saket was controlling the affairs of the company or was the beneficiary of funds received from investors.

Accordingly, the regulator has barred FFSPL, Amit for a period of three years and Saket for a period of one year from the securities markets.

The debarment would continue till the expiry of noticees' restraint period from date of completion of refunds to investors.

Further, the noticees were directed not to undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities market without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi, either directly or indirectly, during or after the expiry of the period of debarment, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023