2 more held for killing 18-year-old man in Delhi

Two more persons have been arrested for allegedly killing an 18-year-old man in central Delhi's Paharganj, police said Thursday. Jatin was returning home along with his friend after attending a wedding when the accused intercepted them and the main accused, Saurabh, stabbed him for allegedly having illicit relations with his wife, they said. The two accused have been identified as Rajnikant and Akshay, they said. The incident took place on Saturday. Jatin was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College where he died during treatment. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered at Nabi Karim police station. Saurabh (23), a resident of Multani Dhanda, had been arrested on Saturday. Later, although the police arrested, Rajnikant. The police has been tracking Akshay's phone and his location was found in Gujarat's Surat on Monday when he called his wife from a stranger's mobile phone, officials said. He again made a call from another mobile number and this time his location was traced to Vadodara, police said. Akshay's wife and mother were taken into confidence and they persuaded him to come to Delhi to which he agreed. Thereafter, police nabbed Akshay when he de-boarded a bus in Gurugram. He was arrested and brought to Delhi, they said.

Saurabh had disclosed that he is a tattoo artist and he, along with his brother Akshay, works at a tattoo shop in Palika Bazar, Connaught Place. Saurabh told police that he had warned Jatin to stay away from his wife. Recently, he came to know that Jatin was going to marry his wife and as a result, he decided to kill him, police said. On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Saurabh came to know that Jatin was present at a marriage function along with his friend Vishu at Chinot Bhawan. He, along with his brother Akshay and cousin Rajnikant came on scooter and stopped them. A verbal spat occurred following which Saurabh stabbed him in the chest, police said. Saurabh was previously involved in four criminal cases of theft and snatching while Akshay was involved in one case of snatching, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)