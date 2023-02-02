Haryana govt employee dies after falling from 9th floor of Secretariat building         

A Haryana government employee died after falling from the ninth floor of the state's main civil secretariat building here on Thursday, police said.

The 40-year-old, who worked as an accounts officer in the agriculture department was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 where doctors declared him dead, said police.

''The matter is under investigation. We are investigating how he fell. So far, no foul play has come to fore. We have recorded the family's statement. We are awaiting the report of our forensic team which inspected the spot,'' a police official said.

Sources said Home Minister Anil Vij was entering the building when the man fell on the ground. Vij called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

