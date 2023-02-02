Left Menu

Haryana govt employee dies after falling from 9th floor of Secretariat building         

A Haryana government employee died after falling from the ninth floor of the states main civil secretariat building here on Thursday, police said.The 40-year-old, who worked as an accounts officer in the agriculture department was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 where doctors declared him dead, said police.The matter is under investigation.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:04 IST
Haryana govt employee dies after falling from 9th floor of Secretariat building         
  • Country:
  • India

A Haryana government employee died after falling from the ninth floor of the state's main civil secretariat building here on Thursday, police said.

The 40-year-old, who worked as an accounts officer in the agriculture department was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 where doctors declared him dead, said police.

''The matter is under investigation. We are investigating how he fell. So far, no foul play has come to fore. We have recorded the family's statement. We are awaiting the report of our forensic team which inspected the spot,'' a police official said.

Sources said Home Minister Anil Vij was entering the building when the man fell on the ground. Vij called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023