Man killed after fight at wedding ceremony

A 32-year-old man was killed following a fight that broke out while he was dancing at a wedding ceremony in this district, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said some men were dancing during the marriage ceremony on Wednesday night in Nawada village when the fight broke out between Neetu and Devendra, the victim.

The officer alleged that when Devendra was returning home late night, Neetu hit him on the head with a heavy object. ''Devendra succumbed to injuries while on the way to Meerut for treatment,'' the officer added.

Police have lodged an FIR and arrested Neetu. The matter is being investigated, they said.

