Left Menu

Man killed after fight at wedding ceremony

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:07 IST
Man killed after fight at wedding ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was killed following a fight that broke out while he was dancing at a wedding ceremony in this district, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said some men were dancing during the marriage ceremony on Wednesday night in Nawada village when the fight broke out between Neetu and Devendra, the victim.

The officer alleged that when Devendra was returning home late night, Neetu hit him on the head with a heavy object. ''Devendra succumbed to injuries while on the way to Meerut for treatment,'' the officer added.

Police have lodged an FIR and arrested Neetu. The matter is being investigated, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023