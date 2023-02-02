Haryana govt forms 4-member committee to probe death of 44 cows in Karnal

Haryana government has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to probe the death of 44 cows and a bull in Karnal, an official statement said on Thursday.

The animals were found dead at a gaushala and nandishala at Phushgarh village last week.

''Keeping in view the gravity of the matter, the committee has been directed to submit its report within four days,'' it said.

Commissioner, Karnal Division, is the chairman of the committee, while Puran Mal Yadav, vice-chairman, Gau Seva Aayog, Sukhdev Rathee, deputy director, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department and a nominee of Superintendent of Police, Karnal are its members, it said.

The gaushala reportedly comes under the Karnal Municipal Corporation and stray cattle are rehabilitated there.

