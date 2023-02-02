Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazilian senator says Bolsonaro aide suggested conspiracy in meeting with ex-president

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazilian senator: Bolsonaro aide suggested election conspiracy in meeting with ex-president BRASILIA - Brazilian opposition Senator Marcos do Val said on Thursday that a close aide to far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro tried to persuade him to join a conspiracy to annul the October elections. Do Val said in a news conference that a Bolsonaro associate asked him, in a meeting with the then-president, to get the top electoral authority, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, to make compromising comments in a taped conversation that would lead to his arrest.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:13 IST
Do Val said in a news conference that a Bolsonaro associate asked him, in a meeting with the then-president, to get the top electoral authority, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, to make compromising comments in a taped conversation that would lead to his arrest. Bolsonaro "sat in silence" while former lawmaker Daniel Silveira suggested the plan, the senator told reporters.

Lula's Amazon pledge looks distant as Brazil battles deforestation URUARA, Brazil - Brazil's environmental enforcement agents set out in January on their first mission this year to combat illegal deforestation, with renewed energy after the election of a president who has promised to stop surging Amazon rainforest destruction.

But after years of dwindling funding and staff at the environmental agency Ibama under former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, only two of the 12 agents on the mission near the town of Uruara had any experience with field operations. Costa Rica pulls back on U.N.-backed climate agreement named in its honor

SAN JOSE - Costa Rica's Congress on Wednesday blocked the country's ratification of a U.N.-backed environmental treaty named for one of the Central American country's municipalities after it lost support from the administration. The treaty, known as the Escazu Agreement, was signed in the Escazu area west of Costa Rica's capital in 2018, when Carlos Alvarado was president. He was succeeded in May by Rodrigo Chaves, who opposed the agreement, arguing Costa Rica already has sufficient regulations on environmental matters. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

