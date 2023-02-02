2 bike-borne men assault minor for refusing to handover phone

A minor boy here was assaulted and injured by two unidentified armed motorcyclists after he refused to handover his mobile phone to them, police said on Thursday.

Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said the 17-year-old boy belonged to the village Beer Puad.

He said two men stopped the boy's scooter under a flyover near Radha Swami Satsang Dera on the Mehtan-Phagwara-Mehli bypass on the pretext of asking directions.

They then asked the teen, who was returning from tuition, to hand over his mobile phone to them, said DSP.

When the boy raised an alarm instead, the duo attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting cuts on his foreheads and sped away on their bike, he said.

The boy was admitted to a hospital where doctors applied some stitches on his forehead, he said.

Some bystanders made a video of the fleeing duo which is being examined by the police to trace them, he said.

A case was registered against the two, DSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)