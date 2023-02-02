Left Menu

U.S. FTC denies Meta petition to recuse Khan from Within Unlimited review

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rejected a petition filed by Facebook-parent Meta seeking the recusal of Chair Lina Khan from participating in any decision concerning the review of Meta's proposed merger with virtual reality app maker Within Unlimited.

The FTC said without Khan's participation it had denied the order.

