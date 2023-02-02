U.S. FTC denies Meta petition to recuse Khan from Within Unlimited review
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:33 IST
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rejected a petition filed by Facebook-parent Meta seeking the recusal of Chair Lina Khan from participating in any decision concerning the review of Meta's proposed merger with virtual reality app maker Within Unlimited.
The FTC said without Khan's participation it had denied the order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Federal Trade Commission
- Khan
- Meta
- Chair Lina Khan
Advertisement