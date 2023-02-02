FBI to search former U.S. Vice President's home for more classified documents -WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:36 IST
The FBI is expected to search former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home for classified material in the coming days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department is in talks with Pence's legal team about scheduling the search, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Mike Pence
- Pence
- Indiana
- The Justice Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. VP Harris will commemorate Roe v. Wade anniversary with speech in Florida
First migrants cross into U.S. from Mexico using mobile app
U.S., German defense ministers meet as differences emerge over tanks for Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Germany sets condition for U.S. on supplying tanks
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues; Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours and more