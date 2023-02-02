Left Menu

Senior ULFA(I) leader surrenders in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:46 IST
Senior ULFA(I) leader surrenders in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A senior Myanmar-based ULFA (Independent) leader, allegedly involved in training cadres of the banned outfit, surrendered before the police here on Wednesday, an officer said.

The self-styled major, Bubul Chandra Barua alias Sangram Saikia, surrendered before the Additional Director General of Police Hiren Nath here, the police spokesperson said.

The 48-year old militant leader, a resident of Charaideo district, is known to have joined the outfit in 1997 and received arms and medical training in ULFA camps of Myanmar.

According to the officer, Baruah provided arms training to around 700 cadres of the outfit, and medical training to 150 cadres.

A close associate of ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Barua and other senior leaders of the outfit, he was ''promoted as a major'' in 2018, the spokesperson said.

An expert in handling arms and ammunition, Barua's surrender is a significant breakthrough for the security forces, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023