Notorious criminal's house demolished in Haryana's Nuh

Police in Haryana's Nuh district on Thursday demolished house of a notorious criminal which was allegedly built illegally from the proceeds of crime, officials said.

The accused who came out on bail from the jail two days ago is involved in 14 cases including cow slaughtering, theft, carrying illegal weapons etc, police said.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Sahid alias Kala, a resident of Salaheri village.

Police said the house, built from illegal earnings on 200 square yards in the village, was demolished by a bulldozer.

A police team led by Ashok Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarter, Nuh in presence of a duty magistrate razed the house, they said.

''Accused Sahid alias Kala was active in criminal activities from 2006 and a total of 14 cases are registered against him in Nuh, Sohna, Rewari and Faridabad. He was involved in cow slaughtering, and carrying illegal weapons. He was currently on bail.

''We have demolished his illegal house today and till now houses of seven criminals have been demolished by the district police and administration'', said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

The state police is taking stern action against notorious criminals and drug traffickers and in the last few months, several properties acquired through ill-gotten means by such criminal elements have been demolished.

