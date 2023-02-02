Left Menu

Ukraine court detains ex-defence official in corruption probe

The SBI did not name the former official but said he was suspected of involvement in ministry purchases of food at inflated prices and low-quality equipment for the military, which is fighting Russia's invasion. The SBI statement follows the resignation of deputy defence minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov last month after a media report alleging that the defence ministry had purchased food at inflated prices.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:52 IST
Ukraine court detains ex-defence official in corruption probe

A Ukrainian court has ordered the detention of a former deputy defence minister suspected of corruption, the State Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday. The SBI did not name the former official but said he was suspected of involvement in ministry purchases of food at inflated prices and low-quality equipment for the military, which is fighting Russia's invasion.

The SBI statement follows the resignation of deputy defence minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov last month after a media report alleging that the defence ministry had purchased food at inflated prices. Shapovalov and the ministry denied wrongdoing but he said he had resigned because doing so would help maintain public trust in the ministry. Shapovalov could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

The SBI said the person detained would be held for two months unless he posted bail of around $11 million. "The official not only knew about the supply of low-quality products but also exerted pressure on subordinates to accept low-quality products at military warehouses," it said.

The SBI also said on Thursday that it had detained a "criminal group" it accused of embezzling state funds by selling overpriced eggs, and other foodstuffs, to defence officials. The SBI statement coincides with a sweeping crackdown on corruption that gained momentum this week before a visit to Ukraine by senior European Union officials.

The EU has made cracking down on corruption a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023