International cooperation between police agencies is must: CBI director

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:59 IST
CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Thursday emphasised the need for increased international cooperation among police agencies in the face of ''globalized crime''. Jaiswal, a former Maharashtra Director General of Police, was in Mumbai for the valedictory session of the INTERPOL Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP).

Addressing the gathering, Jaiswal encouraged the young police leaders to imbibe leadership qualities with humility and a wider international perspective, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

He said that cooperation between police agencies of various countries was imperative in the face of globalized crime, the release added.

The 3rd INTERPOL Young Global Police Leaders Program, a flagship INTERPOL leadership program for promising young police leaders, was hosted by India in Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai between January 25 to February 2. The program was attended by 59 participants from 44 countries.

During their visit to Mumbai, the participants had the opportunity to interact with the state DGP and Mumbai Police Commissioner. They also visited the Mumbai Police control room, and got to know about efforts towards building trust through Community Policing and management of mass gatherings like Ganapati Festival as well as challenges of terrorism.

