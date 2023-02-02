Left Menu

Former HP director of health services arrested in bribery case

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:30 IST
Former HP director of health services arrested in bribery case
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested former director of health services Dr Ajay Gupta in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

Gupta, who surrendered before a court after the rejection of his anticipatory bail application by the high court, has been sent to police remand till February 4.

He was earlier arrested by the anti-corruption bureau in an alleged corruption case based on a purported audio recording of financial transactions of Rs 5 lakh for the supply of PPE kits on May 20, 2020.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and was suspended.

During the investigations, vigilance officials found another recording in which Gupta purportedly demanded Rs 4.25 lakh for arterial blood gas (ABG) machines. Another case was registered against him in September 2020 and he has now been arrested in connection with this case, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023