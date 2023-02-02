Left Menu

Sparks fly as car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held as video goes viral

He said he had a narrow escape as he was standing near his motorcycle parked on the roadside when the car hit his two-wheeler.The bouncer, Monu, said his motorcycle was badly damaged in the incident.A video of the Honda City car dragging the motorcycle in Sector 65 showing a lot of sparks fly also went viral on social media.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:37 IST
A man was arrested for dragging a motorcycle by his speeding car for more than three kilometres ignoring attempts by other commuters to stop his vehicle, the Gurugram Police said on Thursday.

The car first hit the motorcycle parked along the roadside and when the two-wheeler got stuck beneath it, the speeding vehicle dragged it for kilometres on Wednesday night, police said.

The motorcycle owner, a bouncer, said the incident took place around 11.30 pm when he was returning to home from duty. He said he had a narrow escape as he was standing near his motorcycle parked on the roadside when the car hit his two-wheeler.

The bouncer, Monu, said his motorcycle was badly damaged in the incident.

A video of the Honda City car dragging the motorcycle in Sector 65 showing a lot of sparks fly also went viral on social media. Police contacted the owner of the motorcycle who filed a complaint.

The car driver fled leaving his vehicle behind after the motorcycle came out from under the four-wheeler and fell on the roadside.

Based on the complaint of the motorcyclist, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 65 police station.

''We have arrested the accused identified as Sushant Mehta, a resident of Faridabad, and taken his car into custody. The accused is working with a private firm in Sector 63'', said Subhash Boken, spokesman of Gurugram Police.

