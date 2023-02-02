Left Menu

28-year-old man shot dead outside prison in Chittorgarh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:48 IST
28-year-old man shot dead outside prison in Chittorgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Three unidentified people shot dead a 28-year-old man in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Thursday evening, police said.

Circle Officer, Nimbahera, Ashish Kumar said Bunty, alias Vikas Anjana, was shot dead outside Nimbahera prison around 5 pm.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the murder was committed due to an old enmity.

The deceased was the son of a former booth president of the BJP, the official added.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against three unidentified people, he said.

The body has been kept at a government hospital mortuary, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023