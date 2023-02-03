Left Menu

U.S. calls for reversal of decision to release Sudanese man found guilty of killing diplomat

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2023 00:53 IST
The United States on Thursday called on the Sudanese government to use all available legal means to reverse a decision this week to release a Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection with the killing of a U.S. diplomat in 2008.

Abdelraouf Abuzeid was found guilty, along with others, in the killing of American John Granville and a Sudanese colleague, who both worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development and were killed by gunmen in Khartoum.

"We call on the Sudanese government to exercise all available legal means to reverse this decision and to re-arrest Abuzeid," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

