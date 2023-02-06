Left Menu

One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire

The U.N. peacekeeping mission of around 18,200 personnel has been deployed in eastern Congo since taking over from a previous U.N. operation in 2010.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 03:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 03:50 IST
One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire

One U.N. peacekeeper from South Africa was killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday when a helicopter operated by the peacekeeping force came under fire while in mid-air, the U.N. mission in Congo and South Africa's military said.

The helicopter came under fire after taking off from the city of Beni in the early afternoon. Another South African peacekeeper was also wounded in the attack but was able to continue flying and land at the airport of the provincial capital Goma, the South African National Defence Force said in a statement.

Neither South Africa nor the U.N. mission called MONUSCO said who might be responsible. They also did not say what weapon was fired at the helicopter or what caused the casualties. The U.N. peacekeeping mission of around 18,200 personnel has been deployed in eastern Congo since taking over from a previous U.N. operation in 2010. Its mandate includes supporting the Congolese government's effort to stabilise a region racked by rebel violence.

Eight peacekeepers were killed last year when their helicopter crashed in a part of North Kivu province, where the Congolese army was fighting a rebel group known as the M23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023